Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.46.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

