Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Price Up 5.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) rose 5.2% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.77. Approximately 75,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,885,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Specifically, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

