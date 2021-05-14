Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.46.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

