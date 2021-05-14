Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $923.51

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 923.51 ($12.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($13.33). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,002 ($13.09), with a volume of 970,594 shares trading hands.

ECM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 788.45 ($10.30).

The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,040.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 924.87.

In related news, insider Rona A. Fairhead purchased 12,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

