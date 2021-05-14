Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

ELMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

