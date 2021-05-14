Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0168 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. Electroneum has a market cap of $300.62 million and $1.39 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,863,317,716 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

