Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 17,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,923. The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $27.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELDN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

