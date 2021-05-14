Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $119,130.88 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $119,130.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $116.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 338,321 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.