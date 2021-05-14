Ellaism Trading Down 2.2% This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $205,088.74 and $58.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.02 or 0.08111960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.01 or 0.00204827 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,840,304 coins and its circulating supply is 44,788,973 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.