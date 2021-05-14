Ellevest Inc. Acquires 351 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $402,474.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,000,084. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLH opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average is $80.45.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

