Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in ABB by 2,344.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.