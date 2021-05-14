Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 129.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,397 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

BBVA stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

