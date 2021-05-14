ELYSIA Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $36.91 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00089602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.94 or 0.01165944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00069801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00113875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00063962 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,021,222 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars.

