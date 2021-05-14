Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.57. Approximately 430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84.

About Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

