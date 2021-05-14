Enbridge Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now expects that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CSFB lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.81.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$46.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$94.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.95. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$49.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.