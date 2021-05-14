Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by Raymond James to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENB. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.81.

ENB opened at C$46.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$49.13.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

