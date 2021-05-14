Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%.

Shares of UUUU traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 59,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,666. The stock has a market cap of $787.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

Several research firms have commented on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,160. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

