Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

ERII opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.27 million, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 16,772 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $285,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,095,785 shares of company stock worth $21,282,452. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

