Energycoin (ENRG) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $154,099.28 and $3.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00065493 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00043819 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014443 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.