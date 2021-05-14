Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.86.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

