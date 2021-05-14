EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENLC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 4,415,145 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,815 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 875,090 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

