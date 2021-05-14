EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENLC. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.29.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.14.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 271.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 41,826 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,314,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 242,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

