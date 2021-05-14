EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NPO stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $96.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

In other news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

