Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ENSV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 296,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Enservco has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENSV shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Enservco in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

