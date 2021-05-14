Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) vs. Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Financial Analysis

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp 19.04% 9.76% 0.83% Bankwell Financial Group 11.08% 5.19% 0.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp $153.43 million 2.70 $34.20 million N/A N/A Bankwell Financial Group $88.19 million 2.56 $18.22 million $2.31 12.35

Enterprise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enterprise Bancorp and Bankwell Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bankwell Financial Group has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.13%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp beats Bankwell Financial Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and letters of credit, as well as equipment financing services; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; and insurance products. Further, it provides voice, online, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 26 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell, Methuen, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company primarily serves business entities, non-profit organizations, professionals, municipalities, and individuals in Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts, as well as the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and medium-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and consumer loans, such as loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, and automobiles, as well as unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates through branch offices in New Canaan, Stamford, Norwalk, Fairfield, Darien, Westport, Wilton, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

