Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 38,386,024 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,386,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $2,180,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 734,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 548,911 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 94,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

IUSB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.94. 3,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

