Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,259,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,500,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.70. 74,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,912. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

