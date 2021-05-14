Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $494.58 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 28,473.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,914,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,855,323 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 21.30% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $494,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 232,603 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,364. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

