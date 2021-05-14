Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $921.70 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $921,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $270.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,756. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average of $242.39.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

