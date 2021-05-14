Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $699,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,754,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.48. 11,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,382. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

