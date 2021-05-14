Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 526,521 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,902,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526,521 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $393,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.48. 396,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,434,765. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.