Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

EPOKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Danske upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,803. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

