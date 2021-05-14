Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $24.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.