EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $926.00 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. EQT reported sales of $816.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQT shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 87.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,671 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of EQT by 13.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,190,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 395,443 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $21.39. 3,513,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $21.79.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.