Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith D. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $6.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $722.02. 322,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,612. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $701.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $703.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 109,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,382,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

