Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $118.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $623,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,371.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,704 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,593 in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

