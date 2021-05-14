Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

RBA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

RBA stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

