Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TMX Group Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TMX Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$148.71.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$132.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$120.13 and a 1-year high of C$144.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$134.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$128.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$216.84 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

