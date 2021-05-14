Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Intact Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$185.78.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$160.45 on Friday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$123.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$22.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$160.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$150.28.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

