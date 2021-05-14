Equities Analysts Set Expectations for UMH Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for UMH Properties in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UMH. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

NYSE:UMH opened at $21.10 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $953.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in UMH Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.