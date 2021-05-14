Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.23

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 3013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERRPF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

