ESBC (ESBC) Price Down 11.4% This Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. ESBC has a total market cap of $670,311.77 and approximately $62,661.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ESBC has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,801,895 coins and its circulating supply is 27,522,561 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

