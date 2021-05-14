Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $215.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by research analysts at BTIG Research from $235.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

ETSY opened at $156.59 on Wednesday. Etsy has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

