Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $205.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.87.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.32. 60,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,825. Etsy has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after acquiring an additional 449,759 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.