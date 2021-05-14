Everi (NYSE:EVRI) PT Raised to $23.00 at Raymond James

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Everi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 389,971 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Everi by 18.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,657,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 6.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,759,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,834,000 after buying an additional 99,995 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 118,816 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

