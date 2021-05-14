EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Cut to $50.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $837.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.84 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,860 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $89,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $211,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,112,785.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,452 shares of company stock worth $3,194,857. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in EverQuote by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 284,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,025 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $5,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.