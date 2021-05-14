Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lowered shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 5,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $395.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Evolus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

