Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 420 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 420 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $149.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.59. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.19, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.23.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

