Exane Derivatives Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 585 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $437,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,845.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $152.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.96.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

