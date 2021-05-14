Exane Derivatives Increases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:J opened at $139.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.58. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

